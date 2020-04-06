Pastors issue solidarity statement, pray for meaningful police reform

While relying on their faith, hoping people can heal, church leaders say real healing will come from what kind of change comes about.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — More than two dozen black pastors from Western New York issued a joint statement Thursday, outraged at acts of racism that we've seen nationally.

They hope that the current crisis, involving race in America, leads to real change.

Those pastors stood on the steps of Calvary Baptist Church on Buffalo's East Side.

They say the killing of George Floyd shows a complete disregard not only for his life, but for African Americans in general, and that this highlights years and years of prejudice against minorities.

As church leaders, they are looking to God and to their faith to try to overcome.

"What you see behind me today is just a small group of Buffalo, Western New York, Niagara County pastors who are working to do what we can each and everyone of us are doing something to help to better the situation that we're in," said Pastor Darrell Fairer of Greater Faith Bible Tabernacle.

Many church leaders, including Reverend Mark Blue, the president of the NAACP Buffalo Branch, are part of local conversations to bring about change and police reform.

2 On Your Side spoke one on one with Blue, about what specific police reforms the NAACP would like to see.

What specific changes or reforms are local black pastors and leaders of places of worship looking for?

"Well, we definitely want better policing. We want that pandemic to change for a long time. African Americans and Latinos have been ostracized, have been stereotyped as if we're criminals," Blue said. "We want better training we want individuals to be looked at as citizens and not criminals."

Another reform that many state lawmakers are talking about: the repeal of 50a, which keeps confidential in many circumstances the personnel files of law enforcement.

Is that something that pastors think has widespread appeal?

"Yes as a matter of fact, the NAACP and our state NAACP we are behind the repeal of 50a," Blue said, "if these officers while on duty are misrepresenting themselves have police brutality charges against them that are founded it ought to be known."

REPORTER: Are there reforms that you've always wanted to see with local community policing that now you feel is the time to do?

"The end of the chokehold, the end of the kneeling on a person that needs to be abolished," Blue said.

REPORTER: Better policing and more training how do you make those demands known to the police department and to the city? And when do those conversations start?

"Those conversations start by having a seat at the table," Blue said.