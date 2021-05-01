Buffalo-area motorcyclists take part in 31st annual safety ride

The American Bikers Aimed Toward Education event aims to remind all drivers that motorcyclists are back on the road.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — May is Motorcycle Awareness Month, and on Saturday, 75 motorcyclists took part in the 31st annual American Bikers Aimed Toward Education safety ride.

The event is aimed at reminding all drivers that motorcyclists are back on the road. There are plenty of safety tips for motorcyclists, including the obvious.

"On a motorcycle, you want to make yourself visible," Lee Argen of ABATE Buffalo said. "You always want as visible as possible. Daytime ride with your high beam lights on. A lot of times, I think people are not visible because their lights are either off or on low beam in the daytime."

Drivers should never try to share a lane with a motorcycle. Always give a motorcycle the full lane width.

The one-hour event began Saturday afternoon at the Rath Building in downtown Buffalo.