BUFFALO, NY – “You know that old saying...You can only imagine, and try to be in the other persons shoes? Well, I can’t imagine.”

So said Lynda Gibson, as she sat in the dining room of her home in the city’s Black Rock neighborhood, when speaking about her son Jason Batch.

Batch, 29, of Williamsville has proliferative glomerulonephritis, an illness effecting his kidneys. His case is chronic, meaning that his kidneys will continue to gradually fail.

While Batch has lived with the condition for most of his years, when his kidney function reached below 12% in January, he began to undergo dialysis.

More recently, when his kidney function reached 4%, he became a candidate for a transplant.

Hope and Disappointment

On two recent occasions, Batch was alerted that a donor kidney was found, but on both occasions the organs were ultimately found to be unsuitable for the transplant operation.

The first time, on April 3, the donated kidney was discovered to have a mass on it.

The second time, which was this past Sunday, Batch rushed to check himself into the hospital and actually underwent preoperative procedures, until some final tests showed that the person who donor had Hepatitis “C”, again making the kidney unsuitable.

“It was unfortunate…and it sucks, but I try to take things just one day at a time” Batch told 2 On Your Side. “I’ll continue to have to go to dialysis which is like a mental challenge that you have to prepare yourself for on a daily basis."

However, the four hour procedure, which he endures three times a week, has forced him to take leave from his job.

“That’s very hard for him,” said his mother. “He's always been a really hard worker.”

You Can Help

Batch’s family has organized a fundraiser set for this coming Saturday, in hopes of raising money for his living and medical expenses.

However, they really hope that someone will extend a gift far more precious than money.

“Maybe someone that will walk in from the public will say, ‘Hey let me get tested’,” said Gibson. “I'm hoping maybe someone will be able to come forward and possibly be a match and donate a kidney… more than the benefit I wish someone could give my son a kidney," she said.

The Benefit for Jason Batch is open to the public and will be held Saturday, June 2 from 2 - 6 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Roman Catholic Church, at 1525 Sheridan Drive in Kenmore.

Tickets are $25, and include food, drinks, a raffle, door prizes, and entertainment.

Persons interested in donating a kidney to Jason Batch and are of blood type “B” or “O” can contact the Erie County medical Center at 716-898-4931.

