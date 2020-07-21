Buffalo area has second highest unemployment rate in NYS in June

The unemployment rate in Buffalo and Niagara Falls continues to decrease; however, the area has the second highest unemployment rate for the second month in a row.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The area of Buffalo and Niagara Falls continues to have one of the highest unemployment rates in all of New York State, according to new data released by the New York State Department of Labor.

The New York State Department of Labor released preliminary local area unemployment rates for June 2020 on Tuesday. The results show that the unemployment rate in Buffalo and Niagara Falls continues to decrease; however, the area has the second highest unemployment rate yet again.

The New York State Department of Labor reports Buffalo and Niagara Falls had a 19.2 percent unemployment rate back in April, which was the highest unemployment rate in the state during that month. That number decreased in May to 14.3 percent, putting the area of Buffalo and Niagara Falls at the second highest rate in the state behind New York City.

Now that number has decreased yet again in June to 13.7 percent. This time last year the unemployment rate in Buffalo and Niagara Falls was at 4.1 percent.