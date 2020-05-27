Buffalo area has highest unemployment rate in New York State

The results show that Buffalo and Niagara Falls had a 19.2 percent unemployment rate, compared to 3.9 percent the previous year.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New data released by the New York State Department of Labor shows the area of Buffalo and Niagara Falls had the highest unemployment rate in all of New York State during the month of April.

The New York State Department of Labor released preliminary local area unemployment rates for April 2020 on Wednesday. The results show that Buffalo and Niagara Falls had a 19.2 percent unemployment rate, compared to 3.9 percent the previous year.

The next highest rate was in the area of Watertown and Fort Drum, having a 16.9 percent unemployment rate in April.