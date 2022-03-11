City of Buffalo announces spring bulk trash collection schedule

Buffalo spring bulk trash collection will start in April.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Spring cleaning season is starting soon for Buffalo residents. The Buffalo spring bulk trash collection scheduled was announced on Friday.

“In 2022, we will once again offer spring and fall bulk trash collection. I ask residents to follow the guidelines on the amount and type of items that can be put out for collection” Mayor Byron Brown said in a release. “I’m also asking residents get their bulk trash to the curb on the Sunday of their designated collection week as pick-ups will take place Monday through Saturday, not just on their regular garbage day.”

Curbside bulk trash piles cannot be larger than 12 feet long, 3 feet wide and 3 feet tall. Electronics, like TVs and computers, and tires are not allowed to disposed of in bulk trash.

The 2022 Spring Bulk Trash Schedule is:

Ellicott District – Week of April 10

Fillmore District – Week of April 24

Niagara District – Week of May 1

Masten District – Week of May 8

Lovejoy District – Week of May 15

South District – Week of May 22

Delaware District – Week of June 5

North District – Week of June 12

University District – Week of June 26

Trash will be picked up through Saturday of each week. Residents are asked to follow all posted parking rules so crews can have access to trash piles.

If you would like to dispose of electronics, items can be taken to the City’s Engineering Garage at 1120 Seneca Street, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. through noon and Saturday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Senior citizens and disabled residents can call 311 to make special arrangements for pickup.