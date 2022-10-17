BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo and Western New York Bartender Hall of Fame inducted 16 new members at a lively ceremony Monday night at Buffalo's Best Bar and Grill.



Inductees were recognized for their decades of service and always memorable hospitality.



The annual event had more inductees than usual for its ninth year, as they made up for lost time after the COVID-19 pandemic. Several members lost over the past two and a half years were also remembered.



What started as a small association with 25 or so members in 2013 has grown to include over 200 bartenders.



This year's inductees were Kevin Hayden, "Bobby" Snyder, "Paulie" Trawinski, Catie Gavin, Brian Fitzgerald, Dave Houle, Juliana Galioto, Paul Hartel, Bob Garretson, Larry "LB" Blas, John Schappert, Joe "The Bartender" Florczak, Alfonso "Funzi" Paolini, Jim Barker, Mario Pinelli, and Larry Lambert. Their names will now permanently be displayed on the Bartender Hall of Fame wall at Buffalo's Best on Louisiana Street.



The bartenders have served at various Buffalo-area establishments including MT Pockets, Adolf's, Casey's, Ilio DiPaolo's, Marrotto's, Weichec's, Mulberry, Lenox Grill, and many more.