Buffalo and Erie County Public Libraries boast new kid-friendly area

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Since June, the Buffalo and Erie County Public Libraries have been open to the public.

And now when you go one of the locations in the City of Buffalo, you will notice a new spot just for kids.

Library officials on Wednesday unveiled the new Rotary Reads Kids Club, where you can find kid-friendly reading boats and colorful furniture and updated branded signage.

This new area was made possible by a $116,000 grant from the Rotary Club of Buffalo.

"We welcome people to come in," said Mary Jean Jakubowski, the library system director. "Most certainly this is a welcoming place. We consider ourselves an extension of the classroom.

"Of course, in the City of Buffalo, our Rotary Reads Kids Clubs make it even more inviting to come into any of your Buffalo and Erie County Public Libraries."