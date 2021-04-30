Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park to open for the season Saturday

An Opening Day ceremony and ribbon cutting will be held at 9:30 rain or shine.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One of the Buffalo waterfront's most popular places to visit is getting ready to open for the season.

An Opening Day ceremony and ribbon cutting will be held at 9:30 Saturday, May 1 at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park. Last year at this time, the park was closed due to COVID-19.

“Like many organizations, the past year has been full of challenges.” commented Paul Marzello, President and CEO of the Buffalo Naval Park. “We are able to open on May 1st this year because of our dedicated staff and volunteers, our board of directors and the support of many people that contributed to our All Hands On Deck campaign.” That money goes directly to park operating expenses including personnel cost, ship and exhibit maintenance, overhead expenses, and safety equipment for volunteer docents – most of whom are veterans.