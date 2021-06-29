Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park hosts swearing in ceremony for new student recruits

Tuesday evening the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park hosted its first-ever swearing-in ceremony for new student recruits.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tuesday was a special day at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park.

The Naval Park hosted its first-ever swearing-in ceremony for new student recruits. More than 90 Western New York students from the class of 2021, who are enlisting in each branch of the U.S. military, were recognized.

Normally swearing in ceremonies are private and just for family and friends. However the president of the Naval Park says this ceremony is important and fitting that it be held on the USS Little Rock with much fanfare.

"I think part of our mission at the Naval Park is honor, educate, inspire, and preserve," said Paul Marzello, president and CEO of the Naval Park. "We can think of no better ceremony that is going to wrap that all together than this ceremony tonight."