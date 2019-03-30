BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park held a celebration on Saturday afternoon to commemorate its 40th season.

The event, held on the second floor of the museum building, was attended by Representative Brian Higgins, Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns, Erie County Legislator Lynne Dixon, and Erie County District Attorney John Flynn, among others. World War II veteran Dr. John Long was to deliver a speech.

On Friday, it was announced that a new shipment of parts from the U.S.S. Buffalo made its way back to the submarine's namesake city.

A team drove a series of tractor trailers cross country from Washington State all the way to Buffalo. Those tractor trailers were carrying a control panel, an indicator panel, some emergency switches, dive seats, fire axes, and even a toilet.

