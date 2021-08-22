Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park celebrates photography work of local veterans

The display, "Through the Eyes of a Veteran," aims to show how vets view the naval and military park.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Starting Sunday and for the next two weeks, you can check out the photography work of some local veterans at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park.

The display, "Through the Eyes of a Veteran," is part of a photo contest put on by the Veterans One-stop Center of WNY. The exhibit aims to show how veterans view the naval park.

A special viewing party is being held from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 22.

Veterans One-stop Center of WNY is a non-profit that helps veterans, their families, and service members achieve economic and housing stability and helps with their emotional health and well-being as they transition from military to civilian life.