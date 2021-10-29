Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens latest victim of social media hacker

The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens created a new Instagram account after its old page was hacked into.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens is the latest victim of a social media hack.

The botanical gardens posted on its official Facebook page Friday that it created a new Instagram account after its old account was hacked into. The botanical gardens is asking anyone who followed its old account to unfollow that page and instead follow its new one.

The Facebook post reads in part, "We are deeply saddened to announce that our old Instagram account (@ buffalogardenss) was hacked. Please share our new account (@buffalobotanicalgardens) out to all of your friends and family and encourage them to unfollow the old account and follow our new account here! We appreciate your support during this time."