Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens hosts Kids Week

Each night of the week will bring new guests to provide family friendly fun while kids are off school.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you are looking for things to do with your kids while they are off school this week, the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens has a full roster of events planned.

The Botanical Gardens are kicking off Kids Week on Monday. Family friendly events will be held Monday through Friday from 6 - 9:30 p.m at Gardens After Dark in addition to being open normal hours 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Each night will have a different guest:

Monday - Buffalo Museum of Science and Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve

Tuesday - The Botanical Gardens Education Team

Wednesday - NY Project Hope and Albright-Knox Art Truck

Thursday - Explore & More - The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children's Museum and Engineering For Kids Buffalo

Friday - Superhero Alliance-SAWNY

Tickets are required for every visitor and can be purchased at the Kids Week website. E-tickets will be required to be scanned on arrival.

"Gardens After Dark: Enchanted Winter Escape" officially opened in January, showcasing a unique display of lights throughout the Botanical Gardens. The exhibit is open on select days until March, allowing visitors to wander through the gardens at night. You can view a complete list of days and times the exhibit is open by clicking here.