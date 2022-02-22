Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens hosts Kids Week

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you are looking for things to do with your kids while they are off school this week, the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens has a full roster of events planned.
The Botanical Gardens are kicking off Kids Week on Monday. Family friendly events will be held Monday through Friday from 6 - 9:30 p.m at Gardens After Dark in addition to being open normal hours 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Each night will have a different guest:
- Monday - Buffalo Museum of Science and Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve
- Tuesday - The Botanical Gardens Education Team
- Wednesday - NY Project Hope and Albright-Knox Art Truck
- Thursday - Explore & More - The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children's Museum and Engineering For Kids Buffalo
- Friday - Superhero Alliance-SAWNY
Tickets are required for every visitor and can be purchased at the Kids Week website. E-tickets will be required to be scanned on arrival.
"Gardens After Dark: Enchanted Winter Escape" officially opened in January, showcasing a unique display of lights throughout the Botanical Gardens. The exhibit is open on select days until March, allowing visitors to wander through the gardens at night. You can view a complete list of days and times the exhibit is open by clicking here.
Tickets cost $15 for adults, $13.50 for seniors, $13.50 for students, and $7.50 for children ages 3 to 12. Kids who are 2 years old or younger get in for free but must have a ticket. Members of the Botanical Gardens get discounted rates.