Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens getting gardens ready for spring show

The Spring Flower Exhibit runs from March 18 to April 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Spring is in the air and so are the flowers.

The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens is getting ready for their annual Spring Flower Exhibit.

The gardens will be closed March 15 and 16 so their horticulture team can set up the spring exhibit.

The annual event will feature over 30,000 blooming bulbs in the conservatory.

New this year will be a 'River of Tulips', as well as a mix of annuals that are grown in the gardens.

