The gardens will open at 6 p.m. for Gardens After Dark.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens will be closed during the day on Sunday due to the high winds expected in Western New York.

They will be closed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. but will reopen at 6 p.m. for Gardens After Dark.

If you purchased tickets for the orchid show, you will get an email with more information. You can also email the botanical gardens with any questions: info@buffalogardens.com