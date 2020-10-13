Buffalo among Top Cheapest Cities to Retire, according to a new study

BUFFALO, N.Y. — According to a new study, the Queen City is among the Top Cheapest Cities in America to retire.
Buffalo ranks number 3 on the list from a career expert site, Zippia. The study looked at three factors when making their list:
- Median House Cost
- Median Rent Cost
- State Medicare Spend Per Person
Two other cities in New York State made the top 10: Syracuse at number 4 and Rochester at number 9 on the list.
The study found that the median home cost in Buffalo is $78,200, median rent cost is $792 and the New York State Medicare spend per person is $12,179.
When talking about Buffalo, they had this to say: "We’ve heard Buffalo, New York, is a great place to retire. Statistically speaking, retirement living doesn’t get any better than this. With the median home cost of $78,200, you could buy a house to live out your retirement with ease. If you’re not sure about the commitment, you’re in luck. The median rent cost here is only $792 so you can spend a little more on the grandkids this year. Or you could even buy yourself a boat."
Top 10 Cheapest Cities to Retire are:
- Pharr, Texas
- Mission, Texas
- Buffalo, New York
- Syracuse, New York
- Harlingen, Texas
- Brownsville, Texas
- Wichita Falls, Texas
- Camden, New Jersey
- Rochester, New York
- Beaumont, Texas