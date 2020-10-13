x
Buffalo among Top Cheapest Cities to Retire, according to a new study

BUFFALO, N.Y. — According to a new study, the Queen City is among the Top Cheapest Cities in America to retire.

Buffalo ranks number 3 on the list from a career expert site, Zippia. The study looked at three factors when making their list:

  • Median House Cost
  • Median Rent Cost
  • State Medicare Spend Per Person

Two other cities in New York State made the top 10: Syracuse at number 4 and Rochester at number 9 on the list.

The study found that the median home cost in Buffalo is $78,200, median rent cost is $792 and the New York State Medicare spend per person is $12,179.

When talking about Buffalo, they had this to say: "We’ve heard Buffalo, New York, is a great place to retire. Statistically speaking, retirement living doesn’t get any better than this. With the median home cost of $78,200, you could buy a house to live out your retirement with ease. If you’re not sure about the commitment, you’re in luck. The median rent cost here is only $792 so you can spend a little more on the grandkids this year. Or you could even buy yourself a boat."

Top 10 Cheapest Cities to Retire are:

  1. Pharr, Texas
  2. Mission, Texas
  3. Buffalo, New York
  4. Syracuse, New York
  5. Harlingen, Texas
  6. Brownsville, Texas
  7. Wichita Falls, Texas
  8. Camden, New Jersey
  9. Rochester, New York
  10. Beaumont, Texas
