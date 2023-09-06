Buffalo AKG offering scholarships for new studio art classes

The Buffalo AKG has brand new studio art spaces after the recent renovation of the museum. They're offering scholarships for the next season of art classes.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Since the Buffalo AKG reopened in June, tens of thousands of people have visited the museum, according to staff members.

One of the renovated areas are new studio spaces for an expanded art curriculum at the museum.

"There's always been opportunities for the access programs and studio art classes," Karen Duval said. "Now we have a much bigger footprint, bigger studio spaces, a small team of regular part-time staff to help with the studio art classes."

Duval is the manager of access and studio programs at the Buffalo AKG Art Museum. Part of her responsibility as manager and finding ways to ensure programs are accessible to the public, not just those who can afford classes.

"I think it's really important to just inspire people to get in touch with their creative side," Duval said. "I think one of the unique things that the museum can offer is that opportunity to see how artists work."

Even before the renovation of the museum, a scholarship was offered to those looking to participate in art programs, but were limited by financial constraints.

Now with a new season of art classes starting on September 14, Duval says the museum is hoping more people take advantage of the scholarships available.

"If your combined household family income is 55,000 or less and if you're a kid or an adult student who would like to participate in studio art classes, the scholarship fund is open for you."

The scholarship program allows someone to take the full six week series free of charge.

"We would love to see these these funds being utilized," Duval said.