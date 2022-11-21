Buffalo AKG Art Museum to open May 2023

The new expansion will open to the public on May 25, 2023.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's been a new update in the expansion of the Buffalo AKG Art Museum, formally known as the Albright Knox Art Gallery.

Museum officials were on hand to announce they expect to open the museum to the public on May 25, 2023.

"We've weathered all sorts of obstacles during the period of construction, ranging from a global pandemic to severe disruptions in the supply chain of goods and materials, but here in Western New York, our work and efforts are defined by our grit," said Dr. Janne Sirén, director of AKG Art Museum.

The gallery was closed in late 2019 for the expansion project, which totals more than $168 million.

It was also announced that New York State will provide an additional $20 million for the project. The campus will include three new buildings and a public park.