Buffalo AKG Art Museum officially reopens

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday for the museum.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The ribbon-cutting ceremony to reopen the Buffalo AKG Art Museum lasted for more than two hours Monday afternoon. This project started well before the pandemic, and Monday’s ceremony celebrated years of hard work and planning.

From politicians to the architects to the museum’s staff, and musical performances, after the two hours of speeches and performances, people got to check out the new Gundlach Building with its sweeping staircase and three floors of art.

The stairs to the original building built in 1905 are also redone, and the great lawn is a place for the entire community to enjoy.

The new building is named after Jeffrey Gundlach, a Western New York native, for the millions of dollars he gave to the project. He addressed the crowd Monday afternoon.

“We did it. We did it. We brought it all the home,” said Jeffrey Gundlach.