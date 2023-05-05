Buffalo AKG Art Museum appoints new deputy director

The appointment, which begins Monday, comes after the completion of the $230 million capital campaign to fund the creation of the Buffalo AKG.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo AKG Art Museum has announced that Jillian Jones, the museum's director of advancement since 2015, has been appointed deputy director.

The hiring follows an extensive hiring process involving members of the staff and board of directors.

The appointment, which begins Monday, comes after the completion of the $230 million capital campaign to fund the creation of the Buffalo AKG, the largest capital campaign for a cultural institution in the history of Western New York.

Also on Friday, it was announced that there will be more funding will help cover the renovations of the Buffalo AKG's part of its three-and-a-half-year development.