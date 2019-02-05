BUFFALO, N.Y. — We got up to 70 degrees in Western New York today, but at the airport it was all about the plow drivers.

They had themselves a good ol' fashioned snow plow rodeo as a part of the annual Snow Symposium that brings people here from across the country.

Drivers who work on clearing snow at airports went through a timed obstacle course, competing to be the world's best snowplow driver.

"It's our way of saying thanks to all of the drivers, the boots on the ground that dedicate their lives to fighting mother nature during winter operations," says symposium chair, Joe Guarino. "They're working midnights, holidays, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day to keep our airports open and safe."

Congrats to the winner James Scripture from Bangor, Maine.