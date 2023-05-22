Buffalo Academy of the Sacred Heart buys Amherst site from People Inc.

People Inc., a Buffalo private human services agency, sold 3826 Main St., Amherst, to Buffalo Academy of the Sacred Heart for $1.15 million, according to Aug. 8 filings with the Erie County clerk’s office.

The site, which is 0.78 acres of commercial property, is about 0.2 miles from the school’s campus at 3860 Main St., Buffalo. It houses an office building that People Inc. — which employs about 4,000 — has owned since 2009, according to Erie County Real Property information.