BUFFALO, N.Y. - A special first-of-its-kind court in Buffalo is now a model across the state.

Buffalo City Court Judge Craig Hannah has overseen the Opioid Intervention Court since it started 2017.

The court system is now recording a training video to share with other courts across the state, the goal is for every city in the state to have an opioid court.

"I think our program and I'm glad it's being a model for other courts across the country, especially in New York State is that I believe the court system, we're here to help people. I liken this to being a parent, you're job is to deter negative behavior, not to always punish," said Judge Hannah.

The crew spent three days filming the training video in Buffalo City Court and treatment facilities.

