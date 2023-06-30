Buffalo to honor 4th of July with light display

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo is honoring the 4th of July, with what it's calling a patriotic light display.
Mayor Byron Brown announced that starting Friday Night, a patriotic exterior light display will illuminate the front of Buffalo City Hall. Each of the columns will be lit up in red, white, or blue through July 4th.
Mayor Brown said, “I want to wish City residents and visitors a safe and happy Fourth of July weekend in Buffalo, but also, I hope they pause to remember that freedom is not free - it’s paid for by all the people who serve our community and country to make our world a better place. The large columns at Buffalo City Hall, designed in the shape of tightly bundled reeds, were built to represent strength in unity. As we illuminate them this holiday weekend in patriotic colors, we are asking our community to come together to recognize the progress made by those who came before us as we continue to work together to promote freedom, equity, and opportunity for everyone.”
In addition to the light display on the columns, from Friday through Tuesday, the top of City Hall will be lit up in red, white, and blue. Mayor Brown is asking the same be done for landmarks across the city.