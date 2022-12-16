First responders battle 2-alarm house fire on Buffalo's West Side

A Buffalo Fire Department captain at the scene said everyone inside the home made it out safely. Crews were working defensively to put the fire out.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — First responders battled a 2-alarm house fire Friday evening on Buffalo's West Side.

The fire was at 92 Bird Ave., a block east of Niagara Street and near the 190-198 split. When a 2 On Your Side photojournalist arrived at the home, where the fire began some time just after 4 p.m.

At one point, crews were working inside the home when conditions deteriorated, and they were pulled. A Buffalo Fire Department captain at the scene told 2 On Your Side that everyone inside the home made it out safely.

Crews were working defensively to put the fire out. The fire was placed under control shortly around 6:20 p.m.

We've reached out to a City of Buffalo spokesperson for details about the fire and whether there were any injuries. We did not immediately hear back.