First responders battle 2-alarm house fire on Buffalo's West Side

BUFFALO, N.Y. — First responders battled a 2-alarm house fire Friday evening on Buffalo's West Side.
The fire was at 92 Bird Ave., a block east of Niagara Street and near the 190-198 split. When a 2 On Your Side photojournalist arrived at the home, where the fire began some time just after 4 p.m.
At one point, crews were working inside the home when conditions deteriorated, and they were pulled. A Buffalo Fire Department captain at the scene told 2 On Your Side that everyone inside the home made it out safely.
Crews were working defensively to put the fire out. The fire was placed under control shortly around 6:20 p.m.
We've reached out to a City of Buffalo spokesperson for details about the fire and whether there were any injuries. We did not immediately hear back.