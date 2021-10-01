Buffal-O ferris wheel expected to open this fall at Buffalo RiverWorks

RiverWorks says it's currently in the process of completing the railings, stairs and elevator access to the wheel.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The finishing touches are being made to a long awaited attraction at Buffalo RiverWorks.

According to a recent Facebook post from RiverWorks on Wednesday, the Buffal-O ferris wheel project will be completed this fall. An official date has not been provided at this time.

RiverWorks says it's currently in the process of completing the railings, stairs and elevator access to the wheel.

"We thank everyone for their patience and look forward to making the official announcement that it is open," RiverWorks said on Facebook.

Back in July, over 1 million pounds of concrete was poured onto the structure serving as the foundation for the ferris wheel. According to RiverWorks, work on the foundation required 55 cement truck deliveries and two pump trucks. The concrete is said to be more than four feet thick.