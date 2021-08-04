Buffal-O Ferris wheel construction underway at Buffalo RiverWorks

According to a recent Facebook post from Buffalo RiverWorks, the Buffal-O Ferris wheel is nearly complete.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffal-O ferris wheel is beginning to take shape at Buffalo RiverWorks.

Last month, RiverWorks poured over 1 million pounds of concrete onto the structure serving as the foundation for the ferris wheel. Work on the foundation required 55 cement truck deliveries and two pump trucks. The concrete is said to be over four feet thick.

RiverWorks General Manager Bill Casale told 2 On Your Side's Dave McKinley back in March that the top of the wheel will be 105 feet above ground level, once it's built upon the ruins of some old grain silos, which RiverWorks refers to as Buffalo Stonehenge.

"It was strategically placed to have both views of the city skyline and of Lake Erie. So, it will be a really unique and, we think, a world-class attraction similar to Coney Island or Navy Pier in Chicago," Casale said.