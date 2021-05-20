Buff City Soap to open at the Boulevard consumer square

Buff City Soap, a homemade, plant-based soap products company founded in 2013, is coming soon to the former Babies ‘R Us building at 1579 Niagara Falls Blvd.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Dallas-based soap business plans to open a local franchise at The Boulevard.

The soap products store will be located in the space between Marshalls and Bath & Body Works at the former Boulevard Consumer Square.