BUFFALO, N.Y. — A basketball tournament that brings Buffalo together is coming back for another year.

The Buff City Hoops Tournament returns on Saturday.

It's a free event for kids around the area that came about as a replacement after the Gus Macker Tournament moved out of Buffalo.

Organizers say it's also about sportsmanship, something they've seen a lot of during the past four years.

"In four years we haven't had any fights, and I'm proud of that," Betty Jean Grant of We Are Women Warriors said. "Because the youth understand when you're here on these grounds, there's no confrontation, no fight, issues that can be resolved will be resolved."

The action starts at 9 a.m. at Masten Park.

