LEWISTON, NY - The Budweiser Clydesdales were in Lewiston Sunday afternoon as part of the Lewiston Peach Festival.

It was a special honor for Lewiston Police officer and 1st Lieutenant, Brandon Hall, as he rode atop the iconic Budweiser wagon in an honorary salute to his six years of service in the Army National Guard.

"You know, you always see it on the commercials, you know, you see it, you know during the holidays, you see it out everything like that, and I never thought in my life that I would be able to ride on them, so. I'm pretty happy, I'm honored, and I still can't believe it pretty much," said Hall.

They were taken on a police escorted tour around the village.

You can take a look at the full route below:

© 2018 WGRZ