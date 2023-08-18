Budweiser Clydesdales visiting local Tops

The well-known Budweiser Clydesdales are visiting a local Tops.

ARCADE, N.Y. — Well-known and historic Clydesdales are coming to a local WNY Tops, and inviting the community to come check them out.

The famous Budweiser Clydesdales will be at Tops Friendly Market in Arcade on Friday August 25 from 2pm - 4pm. The Clydesdales are making their special appearance in support of Anheuser-Busch's partnership with the organization Folds of Honor.

Folds of Honor is a scholarship program that ensures that families of fallen or disabled U.S. service members and families of first responders receive educational opportunities and support.

People attending the event will have the opportunity to take photos, make donations to folds of honors, and learn the history of the Budweiser Clydesdales.

Supporting those who fought for our freedom. 📍 Cartersville, GA Posted by Budweiser Clydesdales on Wednesday, July 5, 2023