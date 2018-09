LEWISTON, NY - Some special guests will be stopping in Lewiston this month.

The Lewiston Police Department announced that September 9, the Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to town.

They'll be going on a police escorted tour around the village, beginning at 1 p.m. at Tops Market on Center Street.

You can take a look at the full route below:

