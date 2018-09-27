NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — We have clues what's in the Niagara Falls Mayor Paul Dyster's budget for city government next year. The unveiling doesn't happen until Friday afternoon.

But based on his answers to questions in a 2 On-Your-Side interview on Wednesday, there are some clues as to what's in and what maybe out.

It was shaping up to be an extremely difficult budget to put together for Dyster.

The city government's cash reserve is exhausted and it faces a budget deficit of $13.9-million.

Then, Governor Andrew Cuomo announces the state will advance Niagara Falls $12.3-million in casino cash which has been withheld in the dispute between the state and the Seneca Nation.

The money will not cure all of Dyster's budget woes.

“It would be a mistake to assume the complete $12.3-million dollars would end up getting plugged into the budget,” said Dyster.

The mayor says he wants some of that money will be set aside to replenish the city's reserve fund. And he says he's committed to both cutting spending and increasing revenues.

One controversial idea that's been floated is a new garbage collection user fee. The notion has been met with at least some resistance from Falls residents. Dyster says a fee based system would be a fairer way to spread the cost of city services.

"People are concerned that not-for-profits don’t contribute anything for the services that they use. This would be a modest contribution from some entities in the city that use services that have never paid for any of them ever,” said Dyster.

The mayor noted conversations about concessions from city labor unions has gone well, but he would not disclose if unfilled jobs would be cut.

Dyster was similarly mum about whether a property tax increase would be included in his budget plan.

The mayor's budget address is 4pm Friday in council chambers.

