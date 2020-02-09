Bryant & Stratton College to host school supply giveaway

The school is passing out 600 school supply kits at its WNY campuses on Thursday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bryant & Stratton College will be giving out school supplies to students of all ages on Thursday at its campuses across Western New York.

The school will be giving away 600 school supply kits to students of all ages in Western New York. The kits include notebooks, folders, highlighters, pencils and more.

The event will be socially distanced and the school will set up a drive-thru pickup area. One kit per person from kindergarten to college-age students.