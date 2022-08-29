Bruce Smith hosting celebrity golf event & gala for the Lt. Aaron Salter Memorial scholarship

"We want to show our love and commitment to the east side of Buffalo. May 14 can not be a day that is just an afterthought," Smith said.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Aaron Salter died a "hero" in the eyes of those who knew him and know his story on May 14 inside and outside of Tops market on Jefferson Avenue.

The retired police officer, posthumously awarded the Buffalo police department's Medal of Honor and promoted to lieutenant, was killed while working security at the supermarket.

Bruce Smith, of Buffalo Bills fame and a NFL Hall of Famer was moved by the act of white supremacy in a black neighborhood in the city where he rose to fame.

He reached out to Lt. Salter's friends, retired police officers to assist in an effort to start the Lt. Aaron Salter Memorial Scholarship.

"Aaron was a hero. I can talk about in the past how great he was as a police officer, how great he was as a community person, but most importantly he was a hero," said his friend and retired officer Earl Perrin Jr. "he had the opportunity to leave (the store), he was outside when the shooting began. He went back inside to try to help people out, because of his heroism there is a young girl who was a college student at Canisus College that was able to get away."

"We want to show our love and commitment to the east side of Buffalo. May 14 can not be a day that is just an afterthought. It has to be a conscious thought, a constant thought to strengthening this community," Smith said.

Retired officers Perrin, Brad Pitts and Nate Goldsmith established the scholarship. 10 students will receive at least $5,000 next year.

The owner of Paddock Chevrolet, Duane Paddock, contributed $100,000 to the scholarship fund.

Happening today a celebrity golf tournament & gala for the Lt. Aaron Salter Memorial Scholarship. Hear from all those involved to make sure the 5/14 victims in Buffalo are never forgotten @WGRZ @Salty716 #brucesmith @PaddockChevy @LockportCC pic.twitter.com/eRXBt113w2 — Claudine Ewing (@ClaudineWgrz) August 29, 2022

Lt. Salter's widow is in full support of the events happening, according to Perrin.

While this is about scholarships, they also want to make sure there is mentoring for the youth.