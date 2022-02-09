Bronx-based LeMed expands specialty pharmacy business to Buffalo

LeMed Specialty Pharmacy opened in late January at 1091 Main St., the medical office building managed by Ellicott Development Co. on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus.

LeMed specializes in serving patients with complex medical conditions, including organ transplants, HIV, cancer and sickle-cell anemia. Staff work with providers and insurers to help patients get the therapies they need and stick with them. They also help patients activate insurance co-pay cards and work with foundations and government agencies to identify funding and support.