MAYVILLE, N.Y. — The Village of Brocton and the Town of Portland are now under a boil advisory, according to the Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services.

Until further notice, residents there cannot use water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, or making coffee unless it's boiled first.

Water restrictions that began Wednesday in those communities remain in place. They were issued following a water main break, according to the county's Department of Health and Human Services.

Among the restrictions is no outdoor water use, such as filling swimming pools, washing cars, and watering lawns and gardens.

Public water customers are being asked to restrict water use indoors too, until the water main break is repaired.

The source of the leak has yet to be identified. The New York State Rural Water Association and Jamestown Board of Public Utilities have been brought in to help solve that issue.

