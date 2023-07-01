Man killed after being hit by a car while crossing Route 60 in Fredonia

Richard Lorek, 48, was hit around 6 p.m. on Friday and died from his injuries at Brooks Hospital.

FREDONIA, N.Y. — On Friday, a Brockport man died after being hit by a vehicle while he was crossing Route 60 in Fredonia.

Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a pedestrian being hit on Friday around 6 p.m.

Upon investigation deputies reported that a 64-year-old woman Cassadaga was driving north on Route 60 near Vineyard Drive when Richard Lorek, 48, entered the road and attempted to cross.

Deputies report that the driver hit Lorek with her vehicle.

Lorek was treated for serious injuries and taken to Brooks Hospital in an ambulance. He later died from his injuries.