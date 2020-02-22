BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Friends of the Broadway Market District, Inc. is hosting a children's carnival on Saturday at the Broadway Market.

The children's carnival offers a wide variety of activities for both adults and kids to enjoy. The carnival features games, prizes, music, face painting, balloon animals, art activities, a basket raffle, a bounce house, an ice cream station, and more.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the 58th annual Variety Kids Telethon, which will be televised live from the Seneca Niagara Casino on February 29. The telethon will be broadcast on WGRZ from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The carnival is free to attend; however, there is a $5 suggested donation. The carnival goes until 5 p.m.

