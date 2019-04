BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Broadway Market is going to have something new when the Easter crowds converge later this month: Wi-Fi.

The city announced the market's added free Wi-Fi with the help of Blue Wireless. The city said the impact is going to continue long after the Dyngus Day parties are cleaned up.

Blue Wireless donated the Wi-Fi, so there's no cost to city taxpayers.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Poloncarz pushes for better broadband, consumer protection office

Spectrum begins refunds

MySpace still exists and it just lost 50 million songs