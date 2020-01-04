HAMBURG, N.Y. — To help those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, country music singer and songwriter Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany have made several generous donations to people in need. One donation in particular was made right here in Western New York.

According to a spokesperson from Tops, Jason and Brittany Aldean bought lunch for the pharmacy team at the Tops location on South Park Avenue in Hamburg.

This donation comes after Brittany Aldean posted a video on Instagram saying they wanted to help people in need during these trying times. She told her followers to comment on the video — telling them to post what items they may need — saying that her and Jason Aldean would go through the comments and try to help.

