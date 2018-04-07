Considering the heat, this 4th of July wasn't an easy day for folks setting up fireworks displays and events across Western New York.

2 On Your Side went over to University at Buffalo North Campus to see how setup was going for the fireworks show set to blast off at 10 p.m.

Town of Amherst crews started setting up early in Wednesday morning and worked well into the hot afternoon hours.

One huge job was putting in snow fencing around the new main viewing area this year: Baird Point.

"I feel bad," Mary-Diana Pouli admitted, Executive Director of the Town of Amherst Youth and Recreation Department, of her crews. "I really appreciate that they work on the fourth."

Pouli tells 2 On Your Side that crowd control is especially important for a number of safety reasons. They don't want people venturing where they shouldn't, such as jumping into Lake LaSalle.

"We're supposed to have a thunderstorm this afternoon," Pouli said earlier in the day. "Hopefully that will cool things off a little bit, but we're going to be ready to go for tonight."

Although rain and fireworks definitely don't mix, a state fire inspector, who was on campus checking things out, said some water on the ground would definitely help the safety situation. With little precipitation over the past several days, the dry conditions don't make for the best fireworks conditions either.

The inspector told 2 On Your Side's Emily Lampa it will be a very busy day and night for the entire agency as they check and recheck the fireworks locations.

The town of Amherst, which sponsors the event at UB, is doing what they can to make sure the volatile components of the evening are all up in the air. On the ground, there is plenty of security.

"We're not going to check everybody," Pouli assured. "But if an officer or a volunteer asks to look in your bag or your backpack, please cooperate. It's for your safety."

We're told there are a number of benefits in moving the main viewing location. It changed the kind of fireworks they could use for the display. They're using bigger shells. This means less of a ground show and more of a bigger aerial display.

Pouli said the new location also allowed them to create a new family friendly zone, "We really hope that people come out with their kids and their grandparents and whoever else and come and enjoy the music in a more controlled atmosphere."

The Erie County Wind Ensemble will play live patriotic music starting at 8:45 p.m., and the fireworks begin at 10 p.m..

We're told in years past they have seen crowds of 25 to 30 thousand people, but UB estimates twice that number may turn out tonight. That's not even including the thousands that will park along nearby roadways to watch the display. UB says the annual Independence Day fireworks display is the largest event they host each year.

The Town of Amherst organizes and sponsors the event which we're told carries a price-tag of just about $40,000.

