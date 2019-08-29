BRIGHTON, N.Y. — Christopher Tracey has been volunteering with the Brighton Volunteer Fire Company for more than two decades.

"Why not do something to give back to the community?" Tracey said about why he joined the fire service.

Those 21 years of service prepared him to be ready for anything.

On July 12, 2018, Tracey put that training to use when he had his neighbors over to go swimming.

"It was a nice summer day a little hotter than today," he recalled.

But the evening took a turn when a 2-year-old girl fell into the pool.

"The father jumped into the pool, patted her on the back, and then handed her off to me, and I started CPR, doing chest compressions and breathing," Tracey said.

Tracey was able to resuscitate the young child before Emergency Medical Services arrived.

"I started to cry. The fact that a life was saved, and it's very emotional. Just like I said, it could've been my child," he continued.

Added Brighton Volunteer Fire Company Chief Andrew Hallnan: "It's an extremely proud moment anytime that any member does something that I consider to be above and beyond the call of duty, is very admirable."

Tracey was honored Wednesday night with the Firemen's Association of the State of New York's EMS Provider of the Year award. It's a very distinguished award that has only been given to one other local firefighter.

"It's a call of duty, they do it for no pay, they give up their free time, their family time, and everything to do it" Edward Tase of the Firemen's Association of the State of New York said.

"When I watched her walk down the sidewalk, that was my award," Tracey said.

