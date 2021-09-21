Bridge work scheduled for Saturday on I-290 in Town of Tonawanda

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) has bridge joint repair work planned for this Saturday on the eastbound I-290 over Parker Boulevard in the Town of Tonawanda.

Starting at 8 AM, the center and right lanes will be closed on the eastbound I-290 between Colvin Boulevard (Exit 2) and Niagara Falls Boulevard (Exit 3) until about 4 PM. The work is expected to last just for the one day, but is weather dependent.