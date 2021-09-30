Bridge View Tavern coming to former Riverstone Grill on Grand Island

Michael Carr, longtime owner of the Village Inn at 1488 Ferry Road, has set his sights a mile down the road at the former Riverstone Grill.

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — A Grand Island restaurateur is expanding with a second eatery by taking over a recently closed site.

Michael Carr, longtime owner of the Village Inn at 1488 Ferry Road, has set his sights a mile down the road at the former Riverstone Grill. Plans call to open Bridge View Tavern, likely before year-end.

Carr, who bought the site in August, said the location is twice the size of his current restaurant, which seats 60 to 70 inside. He’s working on structural updates and expects to get to the kitchen in the next week or two.