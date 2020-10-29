Bridge projects over 18 Mile Creek in Hartland complete

Lane restrictions will be lifted Friday on Orangeport Rd. and the Quaker Rd. bridge

HARTLAND, N.Y. — Drivers who travel through one Niagara County town will find traffic back to normal Friday now that a pair of roadwork projects have been completed.

Lane restrictions had been in place since mid-September on Orangeport Road between Ridge Road and Wheeler Road and the Quaker Road bridge north of Slayton Settlement Road both in the Town of Hartland.

“Thank you to Public Works Commissioner Garret Meal, his team and our contractors for getting this project done on time,” said Hill.