BUFFALO, N.Y. — Part of Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority apartment building literally fell apart Thursday evening.

2 On Your Side received inquiries about activity surrounding the Stuyvesant Apartments and it appears a slab of bricks fell off the building.

Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo tells 2 On Your Side that there were no injuries as part of the facade of the building fell off.

Rinaldo also said that the city engineer is on the scene and has closed the sidewalk.

Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority representatives are also on scene and will address this in the morning.