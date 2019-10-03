BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bricks were falling off the side of a building at 485 Elmwood Avenue, forcing the closure of the street below.

Elmwood Avenue was closed between West Utica Street and Hodge Avenue, leaving commuters to circle around the site early Saturday evening.

Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo said the road would be open around 10:15 p.m. after crews barricaded the front of the building. He said no one was hurt.

Last month bricks fell from a Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority apartment building, the Stuyvesant Apartments, not far south from the scene on Saturday evening.

