Brick thrown through window at Corning campaign office of Congressman Tom Reed

CORNING, N.Y. — Police in Corning are looking into an incident of vandalism at a campaign office of Congressman Tom Reed (R-NY23).

The campaign says sometime Tuesday night a brick was thrown through the front window scattering shards of glass throughout the office.

“This extreme behavior is unacceptable,” Reed said in reaction to the attack. “Volunteers are usually sitting right by that window. I am thankful no one was here when this happened, and no one was hurt.”

Reed also thanked the police for their response to the incident.